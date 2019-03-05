– More than 5,000 people stunned event organizers last weekend when they answered a call for a stem cell donor for a 5-year-old cancer patient, breaking Britain’s record for such an event.

Oscar Saxelby-Lee received a diagnosis in December of T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a rare and aggressive cancer that causes the bone marrow to release immature white blood cells. The disease afflicts about 650 people a year in Britain, according to the National Heath Service.

Oscar underwent chemotherapy treatment for four weeks, but doctors say he needs a stem cell transplant within three months.

Oscar’s cause was taken up by the community and his school, Pitmaston Primary School in Worcester, a city in central England. “We decided we would do whatever it takes to find a donor for Oscar,” Sue Bladen, the school’s business manager, said.

After doctors made clear the need for a stem cell transplant, Oscar’s school and his parents decided to organize a donor event through DKMS, an international nonprofit organization focused on finding donors for blood cancer patients. Anyone aged 17 to 55 was eligible to come in and register as a donor, Bladen said.

More than 1,800 donors were registered Saturday, the first day of the event. And Sunday was “absolutely wild,” said Bladen, as more than 3,000 people showed up to become potential donors.

“People queued around the block, in the pouring rain, and nobody moaned about it,” she said. “The spirit we had here was absolutely incredible, the generosity of people.”

According to DKMS, 4,855 people registered at Pitmaston Primary School over the weekend, breaking the organization’s event record in Britain.

And the registrations didn’t end when the donor drive was over.

“Incredible to hear that another 1,000 people registered with DKMS online last weekend,” bringing the total to 5,800, Kate Wilcock, head teacher at Pitmaston Primary, said on Twitter on Monday.

It will take a minimum of six weeks to determine whether one of the potential donors is a suitable match for Oscar, said Lisa Nugent, head of donor recruitment for DKMS.

But she is hopeful they will find a match for Oscar, partly because of his ethnicity — “white British people are better represented at the register,” she said — and partly because so many people have come forward.