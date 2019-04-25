Like many traders, Johan Aguirre makes a daily check on his holdings' ups and downs across an electronic spreadsheet.

Aguirre, however, isn't analyzing stocks, bonds or cryptocurrencies. He specializes in an increasingly tradable asset class — sneakers — on his favorite shoe reseller platform, StockX. Sometimes, he will pick up only one pair; at other times, he will buy in bulk.

"If it's a shoe that I know I can sell," he said, "typically I'll buy the whole inventory that's presented to me."

Aguirre, 31, is part of the evolution of the multibillion-dollar worldwide sneaker resale market, which is looking less like a hobby these days and more like an occupation.

The people who buy and sell sneakers will camp out at specialty retailers before a product drop, compulsively check Nike's SNKRS app and haunt resale sites such as StockX, GOAT, Flight Club and Stadium Goods where sneakers are authenticated and offered for resale.

Most are small-time entrepreneurs, but for Aguirre, this is a serious second-income business. Aguirre said he sold $50,000 in sneakers last year and estimates he cleared about $7,000 in profit.

Dedicated resellers like Aguirre drive the action at StockX, which Chief Executive Josh Luber helped found in 2016 with the idea of bringing Wall Street to streetwear.

Now Luber's pushing the investment angle even harder by striking exclusive deals with manufacturers to sell products through blind auctions in something StockX is calling a "sneaker IPO." There's benefit for shoe companies and deep-pocketed buyers, but the product-drop-via-auction approach could leave behind the small-time sneakerhead that was the core of the resale market.

Sneaker resellers have been around for decades, but it took the likes of eBay and Craigslist to enable a vibrant secondary market, said Mike Powell, senior industry adviser for the research firm NPD Group.

NPD's last study of the global reseller market estimated sales at $1 billion in 2016, a total that could be as high as $3 billion today but "no one really knows," Powell said. That compares with a retail sneaker industry of about $100 billion in sales worldwide.