Like cruise ship passengers and nursing home residents, inmates in jails and prisons are at heightened risk of contracting and rapidly transmitting the coronavirus — with the added peril of violent combustion that is ever present in an incarcerated population.

Prisoners at two dozen institutions in Italy rioted this month after the government, seeking to contain the virus, imposed a countrywide lockdown that curtailed prison visits by relatives and others; in the chaos, at least six inmates died and dozens escaped. It is critical that U.S. officials focus right now on how to limit the pandemic’s effects in federal and state facilities.

There are no known major outbreaks yet in prisons and jails, though that may reflect the absence of testing, not the absence of COVID-19, in the facilities. Many of them are perfect incubators for the disease, housing packed-in populations more likely than others to have a chronic condition or infectious disease.

Social distancing, the most effective means of impeding the spread of the virus, is all but impossible at most prisons and jails. Overcrowding; broken sinks; unreliable soap supplies; a steady influx of new inmates; and, at many institutions, substandard medical care — these are the ingredients that could all too easily fuel the pandemic behind bars.

Some 2.2 million prisoners are in U.S. prisons and jails. They are in danger; so are hundreds of thousands of corrections officers and others who work in such institutions and then circulate in their communities. All of them need timely and complete information on protocols and best practices.

Even with full notice, however, intensive mitigation will be required, including shifts in policy designed to thin the ranks of prisoners, especially those most at risk. Prisoner advocate organizations have offered suggestions worth considering. Those include supervised release for nonviolent inmates, especially those who suffer from chronic diseases, and, for some elderly prisoners, expedited parole hearings.

Many state and local institutions that house prisoners are already limiting visits by outsiders, including relatives and lawyers. They would be well advised to compensate by expanding inmates’ telephone privileges to the extent practicable, and supplementing them with video links.

The danger is in doing nothing, on the belief that what takes place in penal institutions is less critical or somehow separate from society — or that the lives of convicts themselves are worth less than those of free men and women.

