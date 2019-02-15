PLAN 51-1145
Total finished sq. ft.: 3,052
Bed/bathrooms: 4/4
Stories: 2
Garage bays: 3
Foundation: Daylight basement
This sleek farmhouse design is fresh, modern, open and filled with features that are both luxurious and practical. The main-floor master suite's large walk-in closet opens directly to the laundry room. The great room features a fireplace and doors to both the front and rear porches. A handy mudroom just off the three-car garage keeps everything organized. Double pantries in the kitchen offer abundant storage. Upstairs are three more bedrooms and two bathrooms. A loft on the second level can be used as a guest suite or game room.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
