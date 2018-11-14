SAN JOSE, Calif. — Joe Thornton broke a third-period tie with his 400th goal, Joe Pavelski scored twice and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Nashville Predators 5-4 on Tuesday night after squandering a three-goal lead.

Marcus Sorensen and Antti Suomela also scored to help San Jose win its second straight and fourth in six games. Sorensen had two assists to give him six points (two goals, four assists) over his last three games.

Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist for the Predators, who dropped to 8-1-1 on the road this season. They lead the NHL with 27 points.

Craig Smith added a goal and an assist for Nashville, which scored four straight times after trailing 3-0. Rocco Grimaldi's breakaway goal at 2:43 of the third gave the Predators a 4-3 lead.

Pavelski tied it with his second goal, 13 seconds before Thornton put the Sharks ahead 5-4 at 13:18 of the third.

Nashville had a six-game point streak snapped.

NOTES: Predators C Calle Jarnkrok (lower body) didn't play and is day to day. Grimaldi took his spot in the lineup. ... Sharks D Erik Karlsson and C Tomas Hertl both reached milestones on Pavelski's first-period goal. Karlsson's assist was his 400th, and Hertl's his 100th. ... San Jose held the Predators scoreless on three power plays. The Sharks have allowed only two goals on 42 power plays over their last 15 games going back to Oct. 11. ... The Sharks have given up three or more goals in 10 of their past 11 games.

UP NEXT

Predators: Conclude a five-game road trip Thursday at Arizona.

Sharks: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.