Thor CEO Ravi Norman at the nearly completed Regional Acceleration Center a few weeks ago.

Thor Companies, Minnesota’s largest African American-owned business, will inaugurate its headquarters and “Regional Acceleration Center (RAC)” at Penn Avenue and Plymouth Avenue N. with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Friday, followed by an “Imagine North” block party at 4 p.m.

“It’s a game-changer for the community,” Thor CEO Ravi Norman said in a prepared statement. “Our building is aptly named the Regional Acceleration Center. We want to play a role, through the building and our company, in helping speed the process of economic and community revitalization on the Northside, and we want the rest of the world to know that this is a great community – with great neighborhoods, and great opportunities for businesses.”

The $36 million, 92,000-square foot headquarters, acceleration center for small businesses and expanded site for MEDA, the nonprofit minority business counselor and financier, is a collaborative effort, and the largest development on the near-northside in 50 years. It also is fully leased.

The grand opening festivities will include hundreds of neighbors and include dignitaries, such as Gov. Mark Dayton, Mayor Jacob Frey, Thor Chairman Richard Copeland, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, MEDA CEO Gary Cunningham and Target CEO Brian Cornell.

On hand to greet guided tours of the Thor RAC will be CEO Stella Whitney-West of NorthPoint Health & Wellness, the anchor of the “community health” hub in the area; Sheltonn Johnson, manager of Sammy’s Avenue Eatery, which is expanding from its West Broadway Avenue location to the RAC; executives from MEDA, team members from Target and several small business tenants.

“RAC” also happens to be Copeland’s initials. He founded Thor as a laborer in 1980 and grew the developer-contractor to become Minnesota’s largest minority-owned company with about 250 employees and revenue of about $275 million. Copeland, 63, a northside native, also lives nearby.

Thor is moving about 50 employees into the new headquarters from its warehouse-style headqquarters in Fridley.

Thor could not have pulled off the northside move without help from collaborators.

Hennepin County invested about $21.5 million for nearly one third of the space, to expand its nearby NorthPoint Health and Wellness clinic and also 420 spaces in the adjacent 620-stall parking ramp. Hennepin County also is expanding its across-Penn Avenue clinic that serves north Minneapolis. The total is about $66 million, including the investment in the RAC. The parking ramp serves both buildings.

U.S. Bank said it its investing about $3 million in the project through the purchase of federal tax credits, approved to subsidize development in economically distressed areas. And Target is investing about $2 million to help MEDA build out its space and subsidize rent over several years.

Thor declined to specify its multi-million dollar investment. It has indicated that the developer and contractor could not have pulled off such a big deal without public and private partners.

Hennepin County bought the long-vacant land, long home to a fast-food joint, for $1 from the city.

Norman said the $100 million-plus in developments, including a new Estes Funeral Home across Penn Avenue, also have started a positive dialogue about a thriving northside.

The northside, long known more for unemployment and crime than commerce, has enjoyed pockets of small business resurgence along W. Broadway. Lowry Avenue and elsewhere, as well as rising home values and residential construction in the years since the end of the 2008-09 Great Recession and the mortgage crisis that left many boarded houses and storefronts.