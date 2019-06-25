After shutting down its construction operation amid lawsuits and financial woes, Thor Cos. will no longer be a part of the redevelopment team for the Upper Harbor Terminal site in north Minneapolis, project leaders said Tuesday.

The construction company’s founder said in April that it would continue consulting and design services. But the city had an agreement with Thor’s development arm, which is ceasing operations, along with its construction role, project leaders said.

“From what I understand, neither one of them are going to survive this reorganization,” Erik Hansen, the city’s director of economic policy and development, said Tuesday. “So the likely report to the [City Council] is we would remove Thor as a development partner.”

Ravi Norman, the company’s former chief executive, will stay on as a consultant, said Brandon Champeau, the senior vice president of United Properties and a project lead. United Properties has control over who it consults for the project, and Champeau said it has continued to work with Norman over the last few months.

The transformation of the 48-acre riverfront site is being led by the city, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the development team, of which United Properties is the main partner. The City Council unanimously approved a concept plan for the project in March.

United Properties was initially working with First Avenue Productions, which would operate an amphitheater on the site, Champeau said. He said they brought in Thor Cos., the state’s largest minority-owned company, to get the perspective of the North Side community.

At the time, Thor Cos. was breaking ground on its north Minneapolis headquarters, Champeau said. In April, Norman said he was leading an investor group that wanted to buy its stake in the building, which also includes office space for Target Corp. and Hennepin County.

On Tuesday, Hansen also laid out an updated timeline for the Upper Harbor Terminal redevelopment, which he called a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity. The development team is expected to begin meeting with a 17-member citizens’ committee on Wednesday.

Staff writers Neal St. Anthony and Nicole Norfleet contributed to this report.