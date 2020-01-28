BALTIMORE, Md. — Koby Thomas had a career-high 24 points as Coppin State defeated Howard 82-75 on Monday night.
Thomas made 10 of 12 shots.
Brendan Medley-Bacon had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for Coppin State (6-16, 2-5 Mid-Eastern Conference). Ibn Williams added 14 points. Andrew Robinson had 12 points.
Wayne Bristol Jr. scored a season-high 28 points for the Bison (2-20, 0-7), whose losing streak reached 10 games. Khalil Robinson added 15 points and six assists. Nate Garvey had 13 points.
Coppin State faces Delaware State on the road on Saturday. Howard faces Morgan State at home on Saturday.
