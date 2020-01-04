MILWAUKEE — Josh Thomas came off the bench to score 13 points to carry Milwaukee to a 78-74 win over IUPUI on Friday night, ending the Panthers' seven-game losing streak.
Arturro Bingham had 12 points for Milwaukee (6-9, 1-2 Horizon League). Te'Jon Lucas added 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals. Darius Roy had 10 points for the hosts.
Elyjah Goss had 19 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks for the Jaguars (4-12, 0-3), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jaylen Minnett added 18 points. Marcus Burk had 15 points.
Milwaukee matches up against Illinois-Chicago at home on Sunday. IUPUI takes on Green Bay on the road on Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Jones leads Oregon State women past Utah in Pac-12 opener
Taylor Jones scored 11 of her 15 points in the third quarter, and No. 3 Oregon State pounded Utah 77-48 in its Pac-12 opener on Friday night.
High Schools
Suggs finds Gonzaga basketball is 'the place for me'
Jalen Suggs, a 6-5 two-sport star from Minnehaha Academy, ended months of speculation that included also getting offers from top Power Five football programs.
Wolves
Harden nets 44 in triple-double, Rockets beat 76ers 118-108
Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni is convinced James Harden operates on a different level than most players, especially after his latest dazzling performance.
Gophers
Fingall scores 20 to lead No. 5 Stanford past the Cougars
Nadia Fingall had a season-high 20 points and six rebounds and No. 5 Stanford beat Washington State for the 66th consecutive time, 77-58 on Friday night.
Wild
Capitals edge Hurricanes behind Samsonov's 38 saves
Ilya Samsonov isn't playing like a rookie. He isn't playing like a backup, either.