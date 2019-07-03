One midnight in the spring of 1814, Miles King, a pious former sea captain in Mathews, Va., woke up thinking about Thomas Jefferson's soul.

When it happened again a month later, King took it as a sign. So he put quill to parchment and wrote a letter to the former president.

In the grip of what he considered divine inspiration, King let it rip over about 8,000 words. But the message is simple: All your accomplishments mean nothing if you don't adopt Christian zeal before you die.

Jefferson responded. His rebuttal was calm and respectful and he offered a sincere and moving declaration of freedom of thought. As a slave owner, he may not have lived his ideals. But almost four decades after writing the Declaration of Independence, Jefferson could set out the words of liberty in ways that few can match and that continue to inspire.

King says he was "brought up to the Sea," commanding a trading vessel to Europe from an early age. He spent a couple of years in the Navy during the John Adams administration, then resumed being a sea captain. He "was much disposed to a luxurious life of debauch and intrigue," he writes.

But after his second wife died, he married a wealthy widow who prevailed on him to go to church. He renounced his old life and became a Methodist minister.

He viewed the world darkly. The new nation had wandered from God, as evidenced by the latest clash with Great Britain. Judgment Day is coming soon, he warned. "It is not sufficient that our rulers & private worthies … merely tolerate religion: they must themselves become religious — thier Light must shine to the Glory of God!"

King had a high opinion of Jefferson, of course, but other people were saying some troubling things about the great man. Surely, Jefferson did not want to be lumped in with "horrid" figures such as Voltaire and other free thinkers who questioned the value of central religion? Their writings had "poisoned the minds & proved fatally ruinous to many."

There can be no neutrality on religion, King argued — and he quoted the gospel of Matthew to say that whoever is not for it is against it. "Does this quotation," he asked Jefferson, "not rub you pretty close Sir?"

Jefferson wrote back a little more than a month later. He thanked King for his letter "because I believe it was written with kind intentions."

As for whether King's revelations were directly from God, "your reason alone is the competent judge." Human reasoning "is the only oracle which god has given us to determine between what really comes from him, & the phantasms of a disordered or deluded imagination," Jefferson wrote.

He said that if God wanted to give him a direct communication, he would "obey it." Until then, he wrote, humans may use the power of reason gifted to them by God to figure things out for themselves. Sometimes that means making a mistake, he added. But in that case, he said, "I have trust in him who made us what we are, and knows it was not his plan to make us always unerring."

The purpose of human morality is to guide people in their treatment of others: "by acting honestly towards all, benevolently to those who fall within our way, respecting sacredly their rights bodily and mental, and cherishing especially their freedom of conscience, as we value our own."

He argued that humans have no way to know which type of religion is "exactly the right." In heaven, he said, there are no denominations — "not a Quaker or a baptist, a presbyterian or an Episcopalian, a catholic or a protestant."

"Let us not be uneasy then," he wrote, "about the different roads we may pursue, as believing them the shortest, to that our last abode: but, following the guidance of a good conscience, let us be happy in the hope that, by these different paths, we shall all meet in the end."