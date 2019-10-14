Good news/bad news for Radiohead fans in Minnesota: Thom Yorke has booked another Twin Cities gig for 2020, but it’s with the band that already played here a year ago and not the one that has passed us over for the past 22 years.

The Radiohead frontman’s electronic trio Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes will be back in town to play Xcel Energy Center on April 5, its fourth of 16 tour dates announced Monday. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the arena box office at prices yet to be announced.

Yorke’s partnership with longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes played a quickly sold-out show at Northrop Auditorium last December. The adventurous concert had a dazzling reception – click here for our review -- but it did little to quell fans’ eagerness for the return of Yorke’s older and better-known group.

Yorke has upped the production and set lists in Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes live gigs since the June release of his third solo album, “ANIMA,” with hi-fi sets this month at the Austin City Limits Music Fest and more fest gigs lined up next summer. There’s no talk of any 2020 tour dates by Radiohead, whose last Minnesota gig was at the State Theatre in 1997.