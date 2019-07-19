NEW YORK — The New York City Triathlon scheduled for this Sunday has been canceled due to the extreme heat levels expected for race day.
The cancellation announcement was made Thursday night after the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the tristate area from noon Friday until 8 p.m. Sunday.
The race organizers said they were "unable to provide either a safe event experience or an alternate race weekend."
Participants who registered for the event will receive a full refund.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
No 'manpower': Berkeley bans gender-specific words in code
Berkeley, California, has adopted an ordinance to replace some terms with gender-neutral words in the city code.
TV & Media
Lin-Manuel Miranda geeks out on 'His Dark Materials'
Lin-Manuel Miranda says he said yes to being in the adaptation of "His Dark Materials" before he even knew what part he was being offered.
Variety
This weekend's NYC Triathlon canceled due to extreme heat
The New York City Triathlon scheduled for this Sunday has been canceled due to the extreme heat levels expected for race day.
Music
Minnesota fans feel a strange magic as ELO finally lands here after 38 years
Nothing will bring fans down as the megaband breaks a 38-year absence.
National
The Latest: Customs head says asylum policy being rolled out
The Latest on asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border (all times local):