No. 4 Kentucky at No. 7 Tennessee

Saturday, 1 p.m., Ch. 4

The Volunteers avoided a third loss in four games and second in a row after escaping at Ole Miss on Wednesday, but their SEC title hopes likely hinge on keeping the Wildcats from a season sweep Saturday in Knoxville.

No. 9 Michigan at No. 17 Maryland

Sunday, 2:45 p.m., Ch. 4

Outlook: The Wolverines can’t afford to lose this tough road game and still be in the hunt for a Big Ten title, because they still have to play Michigan State on the road to finish the regular season.

TRENDS to watch

Trending up: Wofford jumped into the national rankings this week at No. 24 and have the second-longest winning streak in the country at 16 games. The Terriers, who last lost on Dec. 19, are led by one of the least-known stars in college hoops, senior sharpshooter Fletcher Magee.

Trending down: Big East. Marquette had a chance to win at least a share of the regular-season title before falling Wednesday to Villanova, which had lost three in a row. The Golden Eagles are the only ranked team in a league with eight of 10 teams close to .500 in conference play.

player to watch

Tacko Fall, center, Central Florida: UCF isn’t just a football school thanks to this 7-6 senior from Senegal. Fall, who had 23 points and 20 rebounds in a 47-point victory over SMU on Sunday, will lead the Knights into a big game Saturday afternoon against No. 8 Houston.