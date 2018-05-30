Up North: Peyton Hansegard, left, and his brother Jake, of Maple Grove, fishing with their grandparents, Roger and Mary Hansegard, caught this crappie shown above on Lake Ossawinnamakee last week.

Welcome back

Larry Merwin.

Larry Merwin recently moved back to Minnesota and hadn’t been fishing in over 40 years before his brother-in-law took him out last week. Merwin landed this 25-inch northern on Lake Owasso using a spin cast rig using a Rapala Scatter Rap Minnow before a storm chased them to shore.

Catch and release

Jim Lundorff.

Jim Lundorff, of Grand Marais, guided by Scott Steinbach of Grand Marais, caught and released this 26-inch post-spawn walleye on a Cook County border lake two weekends ago.

