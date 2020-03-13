Movies opening Friday
Blow the Man Down (R) Two women try to cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man.
The Burnt Orange Heresy (R) An ambitious art dealer becomes consumed by greed and insecurity as a shady deal spins out of control.
First Cow (PG-13) A cook traveling with a group of fur trappers collaborates with a Chinese immigrant on a successful business.
The Wild Goose Lake (not rated) A gangster sacrifices everything for his family and a woman he meets while on the lam.
The latest concert cancellations: Rage Against the Machine, Reba, Revivalists
More Twin Cities dates were put off until later in the year due to the coronavirus.
TV & Media
What our TV critic is watching this week: 'Stargirl,' 'Westworld,' 'Feel Good,' 'Brockmire,' 'After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News'
Too cool for schoolIn "Stargirl," an introverted teenager (Graham Verchere) gets lured out of his shell by a new student who strums a killer ukulele…
Pets
The Puppy Chronicles: Muzzle Man
We bought Angus a muzzle to help keep vet visits peaceful. But teaching him to wear it was no easy task.
Books
Review: 'The Mountains Sing,' by Nguyen Phan Que Mai
FICTION: "The Mountains Sing" tells the stories of three generations of a family who lived through war and stayed through the aftermath.
Variety
James Lileks: What could possibly be the problem with us all telecommuting?
Of course everyone can work from home!