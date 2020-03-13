Movies opening Friday

Blow the Man Down (R) Two women try to cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man.

The Burnt Orange Heresy (R) An ambitious art dealer becomes consumed by greed and insecurity as a shady deal spins out of control.

First Cow (PG-13) A cook traveling with a group of fur trappers collaborates with a Chinese immigrant on a successful business.

The Wild Goose Lake (not rated) A gangster sacrifices everything for his family and a woman he meets while on the lam.