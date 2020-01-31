Movies opening Friday
Birds of Prey (R) Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.
The Traitor (not rated) The story of Tommaso Buscetta, a Mafia informant in Sicily in the 1980s.
Reloaded Guns N' Roses returning July 25 to Target Field
Axl Rose and Slash also played a lengthy but muddy show 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium during their initial reunion run.
Variety
Why Minneapolis didn't succeed in hosting Disney's 'Timmy Failure' movie
Director Tom McCarthy couldn't get enough state funding to shoot his latest movie in Minnesota.
Nation
Liz Weston: I travel-hacked a college tour and saved $3,000
Amtrak's "buy one, get one" spring sale got me started.My teenage daughter and I had used a similar two-for-one deal last year to take an…
Variety
Weinstein rape accuser to face cross-examination at trial
A key accuser in the the New York City rape trial of Harvey Weinstein is set to face a potentially grueling cross-examination about why she maintained a relationship with him despite her allegations that the once-powerful movie mogul sexually assaulted her.
Celebrities
Lopez, Shakira in joyful, exuberant halftime show
Seizing their opportunity to make a cultural statement, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira infused the Super Bowl halftime show with an exuberance and joy that celebrated their Latina heritage.