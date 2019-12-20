Movie openings
Wednesday
Little Women (PG) The latest version of the beloved tale, directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Laura Dern.
Spies in Disguise (PG) When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on a nerdy tech officer to save the world.
Uncut Gems (R) A charismatic jeweler (Adam Sandler) makes a series of high-stakes bets that could mean the windfall of a lifetime.
friday
2020 Oscars showcase Documentaries at the Edina Theatre.
Fires in downtown St. Paul reshaped the cityscape in the 1950s and '60s
Midcentury fires in downtown St. Paul removed many Victorian structures.
Stage & Arts
The year's best Twin Cities art exhibitions were diverse and international
The best art exhibits this year.
National
Jordan, Egypt faulted for deaths of US-trained sniffer dogs
Bomb-detection dogs sent by the United States to Jordan and Egypt got sick and in some cases died because of improper care, according to a State Department report released Friday.
Pets
Why you shouldn't humiliate your pet during the holidays
Pets don't know it's Christmas, and that's fine.
Variety
'Vast majority' of vaping illnesses blamed on vitamin E
Health officials now blame vitamin E acetate for the "vast majority" of cases in the U.S. outbreak of vaping illnesses and have changed their advice…