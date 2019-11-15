Movies opening Friday

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Based on the true story of the friendship between Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks) and journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys).

Frozen II (PG) To save their kingdom, Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven search for the origin of Elsa's powers.

Honey Boy (R) A young actor recalls his stormy childhood as he struggles to reconcile with his father.

The Irishman (R) A hit man (Robert DeNiro) recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). Directed by Martin Scorsese.

Synonyms (not rated) A young Israeli man flees to Paris to escape his identity.

21 Bridges (R) An embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman) is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers.