Movies opening Friday

Black and Blue (R) A rookie cop must balance her identity as a black woman with her professional role.

Countdown (PG-13) A death-­predictor app tells a nurse she has only three days to live.

The Current War: Director's Cut (PG-13) Electricity titans Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon) battle to determine whose system will power the modern world.

End of the Century (not rated) Two men spend a day together and realize they met 20 years ago.

The Kill Team (R) A U.S. soldier in Afghanistan, disturbed by his officer's behavior, faces a moral dilemma.

The Lighthouse (R) The hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers (Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe) on a remote New England island in the 1890s.

Parasite (R) An impoverished family leeches off a wealthier clan in this Palme d'Or winner by South Korean director Bong Joon Ho.