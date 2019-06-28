Movie openings
Tuesday
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) Spider-Man (Tom Holland) must take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.
Wednesday
Midsommar (R) What begins as an idyllic retreat at a rural Swedish festival becomes increasingly violent and bizarre.
Friday
The Quiet One (not rated) A behind-the-scenes look at the life and career of the Rolling Stones' Bill Wyman.
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (not rated) An examination of the life and work of the author/poet.
Wild Rose (R) A musician from Glasgow dreams of becoming a Nashville star.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Where to find your July 4th fireworks and fun
Red, white and blue are the colors of the day as we celebrate our independence. From Rochester to Duluth, folks will take part in Main…
National
Lawsuit seeks to block Georgia law that bans most abortions
A federal lawsuit filed Friday in Atlanta is the latest effort by abortion providers and advocacy groups to challenge a wave of restrictive abortion laws passed in conservative states.
Music
R. Kelly's lawyers ask judge to dismiss sex abuse lawsuit
R. Kelly's lawyers want a Chicago judge to toss a 2019 lawsuit alleging the singer sexually abused a minor a little over 20 years ago.
Movies
Idris Elba says race talk around Bond casting disappointing
Even though Idris Elba isn't trying to become the next James Bond, he's disheartened that some people don't think he should be considered for the spy role because he's black.
National
Justices won't revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure
The Supreme Court won't revive Alabama's ban on the most commonly used procedure in second-trimester abortions. The measure has been blocked by lower courts.