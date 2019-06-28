Movie openings

Tuesday

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) Spider-Man (Tom Holland) must take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

Wednesday

Midsommar (R) What begins as an idyllic retreat at a rural Swedish festival becomes increasingly violent and bizarre.

Friday

The Quiet One (not rated) A behind-the-scenes look at the life and career of the Rolling Stones' Bill Wyman.

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (not rated) An examination of the life and work of the author/poet.

Wild Rose (R) A musician from Glasgow dreams of becoming a Nashville star.