Racism, whitewashed

"The Best of Enemies" (⋆½ out of four stars, rated PG-13) is based on the 1971 school desegregation in Durham, N.C., wherein Klansman C.P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell) locked horns with sharecropper's daughter and community organizer Ann Atwater (Taraji P. Henson) — and she prevailed. It's a remarkable message, but the sanded-down narrative has a serious perspective problem: Atwater's perspective is completely underwritten, and the very uneven story is weighted heavily toward the journey of the redeemed Ellis. These kinds of films (see "Green Book") have long worn out their welcome.

KATIE WALSH, Tribune News Service