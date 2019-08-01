PGA TOUR

What: Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

Course: Sedgefield CC (7,127 yards, par 70)

Purse: $6.2 million (winner's share $1,116,000)

Schedule (TV): Golf Channel every day, Ch. 4 Saturday and Sunday

Defending champion: Brandt Snedeker

LPGA TOUR / ROYAL & ANCIENT GOLF CLUB

What: AIG Women's British Open in Milton Keynes, England

Course: Woburn GC (6,585 yards, par 72)

Purse: $4.5 million (winner's share $675,000)

Schedule (TV): Golf Channel every day, Ch. 11 Saturday and Sunday

Defending champion: Georgia Hall

Notes

PGA Tour: This is the final tournament of the FedEx Cup regular season. The top 125 players in the standings retain full PGA Tour cards for next year and are eligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs. Brooks Koepka has already clinched the $2 million bonus for leading the FedEx Cup in the regular season. … Even with $10 million in bonus money for the leading 10 players in the regular season, Paul Casey at No. 8 is the only player from the top 10 in the field.

Women: This is the first time since 1960 that women's majors were held in consecutive weeks. … World No. 1 Jin Young Ko is the first woman since Inbee Park in 2015 to win at least two majors in one season. ... Ariya Jutanugarn won the Women's British Open the last time it was held at Woburn, in 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS