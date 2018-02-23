BICYCLIST BLAMES WAZE FOR DIRECTING HIM INTO LINCOLN TUNNEL

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City bicyclist delivering Chinese food is blaming the Waze navigation app for directing him into the busy Lincoln Tunnel, where bikes are banned.

A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman says 19-year-old Bruce Lee was stopped Tuesday evening after he pedaled into the tunnel, which connects Manhattan and New Jersey.

The Staten Island man told police that he was directed into the tunnel under the Hudson River by the Waze app on his phone.

He was arrested on charges of trespass and criminal possession of a weapon after a dagger was found in his possession. It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment.

GOT SKUNKS IN YOUR HOME? DON'T USE A SMOKE BOMB

FERNDALE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man destroyed a suburban Detroit home while trying to use a smoke bomb to rid a crawlspace of skunks.

The Detroit Free Press reports the man's attempt sparked a fire Monday that quickly spread from the crawlspace to the first floor. The fire eventually spread through the walls and attic of the rental property.

Ferndale Fire Chief Kevin P. Sullivan says the house was a complete loss. He says no skunk carcasses were found.

Sullivan says the department advises that people hire pest control professionals for such work. But he says if someone is "an absolute die-hard do-it-yourselfer, please read and understand the directions and warning labels" on such devices.

A responding firefighter suffered a sprain, but no other injuries were reported from the incident.

OFFICIALS: TROLLEY DRIVER PAID MAN $2K TO ATTACK HIM ON JOB

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts trolley driver paid a man $2,000 to attack him while wearing a Halloween mask so the driver could fraudulently collect workers' compensation and disability insurance.

A Suffolk County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Thomas Lucey on charges of insurance fraud, workers' compensation fraud, misleading a police investigation and perjury.

Prosecutors say the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority driver reported the man pulled him out of a trolley shortly after midnight on Oct. 30, 2016, and punched him repeatedly. The attacker wore a mask and carried a plastic pumpkin.

Authorities say they lifted fingerprints from the pumpkin left behind at the scene to find the man and that he said Lucey paid him for the phony attack.

An attorney for Lucey couldn't immediately be reached Thursday.

STUDENT CALLS 911 FROM SCHOOL, SAYS HE WAS SLEEPWALKING

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania middle school canceled classes after a student who said he was sleepwalking was found inside the building.

State police say the seventh-grade student called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to report he was inside Wendover Middle School in Hempfield Township.

The student told authorities he had been sleepwalking and woke up inside the school. Police say the student entered the school through a window and wandered around for about 15 minutes.

Police say the student lives about 4 miles from the school.

The Hempfield Area School District canceled classes Wednesday due to security concerns, and police swept the building. The district says Wednesday's incident is not connected to another student's arrest earlier this week for threatening to shoot a female student.

11-YEAR-OLD PENNSYLVANIA BOY SCOUT CALLED FOR JURY DUTY

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — One Pennsylvania resident has been called to perform his civic duty a few years earlier than expected.

Jeanette Fox says her son came running to her with a summons from the Chester County court to appear for jury duty in March. Her son, Luke, is only 11 years old.

Fox says she tried to go online to request an exemption, but there was no option to select for those too young to serve. She says she made multiple phone calls, and a person who answered said the county had recently changed companies that pull the list for people who receive summonses.

The error was eventually fixed, but Fox says her son was excited to go. Luke is a Boy Scout, and he toured the Chester County Courthouse last year.

TAR CAKES TIRES, SLOWS COMMUTE ON NEW JERSEY HIGHWAY

OLDMANS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — It was a sticky commute on a New Jersey interstate after tar coated the highway.

State Trooper Alejandro Goez says the tar was in the center and right southbound lanes along a 5-mile (8-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 295 in Salem County just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The trooper says about 20 vehicles reported going over the tar between mileposts 13 and 8. The tar stuck to their tires and wheels.

There were no accidents or injuries. Workers scraped the tar from the road.

State Police are trying to determine where the tar came from.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE! POLICE CLEAR T-REX WALKING STUDENT

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) — Police in a Philadelphia suburb received an unusual report about a dinosaur on the loose.

But officers in East Lansdowne did not panic and took things in stride when they realized what was happening.

They posted a video showing a person in a Tyrannosaurus rex costume "taking their kid to school" on Tuesday.

Officers concluded their report: "No problem. Clear."

67-YEAR-OLD ALBATROSS SEABIRD GIVES BIRTH

HONOLULU (AP) — A renowned 67-year-old bird is a mother again.

Hawaii News Now reported Thursday that the albatross named Wisdom is the world's oldest known wild breeding bird.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials said Wisdom welcomed her new chick Feb. 6 at the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge.

Midway Atoll and Battle of Midway National Memorial in the Papahanaumokuakea (pah-pah-hah-NOW'-moh-koo-ah-KAY'-ah) Marine National Monument are home to more than 3 million seabirds. The birds return each year to rest, lay eggs and raise chicks.

Kelly Goodale, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Refuge biologist, says Midway Atoll is home to countless generations of albatrosses.

Wisdom and her mate welcomed their last chick in 2017. Scientists believe Wisdom has successfully raised more than 30 chicks.