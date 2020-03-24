The Star Tribune sports staff has been looking back at the anniversaries of some of the big moments in Minnesota sports, and plans on doing so until we can replace the replays with the live sports that have gone missing on account of the coronavirus.
Here's the collection of what we've done so far.
And if there's an anniversary that you think we should write about, let us know here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Olympic fallout: postponement will upend other major events
The expected yet stunning decision Tuesday to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics because of the coronavirus could have a ripple affect on other major events,…
Sports
Kansas massage therapist accused of misconduct with athletes
A massage therapist charged with a sex crime involving a girl also engaged in inappropriate behavior toward at least six female athletes at the University of Kansas, including unwanted touching during massages, school officials alleged Tuesday.
Sports
We've got mail: Our writers answer your burning sports questions
We put out a request for your questions about Minnesota's pro sports teams and the Gophers, and our writers went to work. Here's the first batch of their answers. Click to find what's going on with your favorite teams.
Loons
New US Soccer leadership: Settling women's lawsuit priority
The newly installed president and chief executive officer of the U.S. Soccer Federation used their first news conference to state that settling a lawsuit filed by women's national team players is a top priority.
Coronavirus
'Walleye capital' Baudette, county close boat ramps to Rainy River amid crisis
Closures are attempt to keep coronavirus out of the border region.