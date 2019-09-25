There was a lot to unpack from a Monday Night Football game that looked, on first glance, like a dud.

Former Vikings QB Case Keenum committed five turnovers (three interceptions, two fumbles), cooling off the hot-take artists who tried to revive the Keenum vs. Kirk Cousins debate after he outplayed Keenum in 2018 but trailed him in the first one-eighth of this season.

It's OK to love everything Keenum accomplished with the Vikings in 2017 while still understanding that all the evidence suggested it wasn't sustainable.

In any event, five turnovers Monday gave us plenty of chances to decide which was the worst.

Most of America decided it was Keenum's fifth final turnover that sealed the honor (and Washington's fate) as his worst. On 4th-and-1 from Chicago's 15, with Washington trailing 28-15 with 7 minutes left, Keenum fumbled on a QB sneak when he tried to extend the ball beyond the first-down marker.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.