The Moshi SnapTo is a magnetic wireless charger that is one of the most versatile such systems you can own. It’s designed to exclusively work with Moshi SnapTo smartphone cases.

The case includes a 3M wall mount kit to hang wherever you do your charging, while giving you full access to the smartphone’s screen. Once the kit is in place, just drop in the SnapTo cased phone for viewing and charging. The charger can also be used on a flat surface as a horizontal viewing stand to watch videos and play games.

I mounted it on the side of my nightstand, proving my alarm clock is even more obsolete than I knew. Moshi also has a SnapTo car mount with wireless charging, so having the SnapTo case (sold separately) gives compatibility to both. The Qi-compatible device quickly charges up to 10w. (moshi.com, $50)

The Catalyst premium slim case for AirPods Pro will give your wireless earbuds a little colorful style but also a layer of protection. Built with military-grade impact protection to withstand drops and rolling around in bags or backpacks, the protective case covers your AirPods case like a glove.

The case is also fully compatible with wireless charging. A pass-through port on the bottom allows you to connect your charging cable, and it comes in seven bright colors. (catalystcase.com, $20)

