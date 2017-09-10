Gallery: Rescurs in Puerto Rico investigated an empty car flooded by the rain from Hurricane Irma in Fajardo on Wednesday. More than half the island of Puerto Rico was without power.

Gallery: Kids play at a shelter in a local church during the evening before the arrival of Hurricane Irma in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.

Gallery: Cars are lined up as people leave Miami Beach on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Preparations are underway for Hurricane Irma, as it makes its way toward Florida.

Gallery: In this hand out photo provided by the Ministry of Defence, soldiers book equipment in ready to deploy to Operation Ruman as part of the United Kingdom's response to the emerging disaster following Hurricane Irma, at RAF Brize Norton at the Joint Air Mounting Centre, in South Cerney, Gloucestershire, England, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. French, British and Dutch military authorities rushed aid to a devastated string of Caribbean islands Thursday after Hurricane Irma left at least 11 people dead and thousands homeless as it spun toward Florida for what could be a catastrophic blow this weekend.

Gallery: A boarded up building on normally bustling South Beach is shown, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 in Miami Beach, Fla. The first hurricane warnings were issued for parts of southern Florida as the state braced for what could be a catastrophic hit over the weekend.

Gallery: Juan Negron, right, prepares to start up a power generator Thursday in front of what's left of his damaged property, after the passage of Hurricane Irma, in the island of Culebra, Puerto Rico.

Gallery: This Sept. 6, 2017 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. Significant damage was reported on the island that is split between French and Dutch control.

Gallery: Customers at a Home Depot in South Miami Dade buy building materials to secure their property in anticipation of Hurricane Irma early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 in Miami, Fla. The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Irma weakened a bit more but remains a powerful threat to Florida.

Gallery: Richard Jay, right, boards up his motel with help from Dennis Seepersaue, center, and Shay Rymer ahead of Hurricane Irma in Daytona Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Coastal residents around South Florida have been ordered to evacuate as the killer storm closes in on the peninsula for what could be a catastrophic blow this weekend.

Gallery: A Daytona Beach, Fla., gas station pump is out of gas, as hundreds of thousands of Floridians evacuate before Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 4 storm, arrives.

Gallery: People at a Red Cross shelter set up at North Miami Beach Senior High School eat lunch, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 in North Miami Beach, Fla. Cuba evacuated tourists from beachside resorts and Floridians emptied stores of plywood and bottled water after Hurricane Irma left at least 20 people dead and thousands homeless on a devastated string of Caribbean islands and spun toward Florida for what could be a catastrophic blow this weekend.

Gallery: Empty water shelves at a Walmart ahead of Hurricane Irma in Miami, Sept. 8, 2017. The National Hurricane Center said Irma remained �extremely dangerous,� with winds of 150 miles per hour, and the Florida Keys were at risk of �life-threatening inundation.� It is expected to hit the Florida Keys and South Florida by Saturday night.

Gallery: Men board up a door in preparation for Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Cuba, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Cuba evacuated tourists from beachside resorts after Hurricane Irma left thousands homeless on a devastated string of Caribbean islands and spun toward Florida for what could be a catastrophic blow this weekend.

Gallery: Douglas Jung pulls in a crawfish statue at the Crawdaddy's restaurant ahead of Hurricane Irma in Jensen Beach, Fla., Sept. 8, 2017. The National Hurricane Center said Irma remained �extremely dangerous,� with winds of 150 miles per hour, and the Florida Keys were at risk of �life-threatening inundation.� It is expected to hit the Florida Keys and South Florida by Saturday night.

Gallery: Ryan Kaye loads sandbags into his truck at a makeshift filling station provided by the county as protection ahead of Hurricane Irma, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Palm Coast, Fla.

Gallery: Winds brought by Hurricane Irma blow palm trees lining the seawall in Caibarien, Cuba, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Cuba evacuated tourists from beachside resorts after Hurricane Irma left thousands homeless on a devastated string of Caribbean islands and spun toward Florida for what could be a catastrophic blow this weekend. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)

Gallery: At Miami International Airport, the last flights will be this afternoon with the airport closing tonight at 6pm. Most travelers are taking flights to anywhere they can find. People with pets trying to travel to other countries have a more difficult time evacuating.

Gallery: A man walks along the beach at sunrise ahead of Hurricane Irma in Daytona Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Coastal residents around South Florida have been ordered to evacuate as the killer storm closes in on the peninsula for what could be a catastrophic blow this weekend. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Gallery: Traffic rolls at a crawl on the northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near the intersection of I-75 in Wildwood, Fla. on Friday.

Gallery: A building is boarded up along South Beach ahead of Hurricane Irma in Miami Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Gallery: In a photo provided by the Dutch military, storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on St. Maarten in the Caribbean on Sept. 7, 2017.

Gallery: A woman and child use a blanket as protection from wind and rain as they walk in Caibarien, Cuba, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Hurricane Irma battered Cuba on Saturday with deafening winds and unremitting rain, pushing seawater inland and flooding homes before taking aim at Florida. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)

Gallery: Highways in Miami are empty as the outer bands of Hurricane Irma reach South Florida early Saturday. Gov. Rick Scott is urging anyone living in an evacuation zone in southwest Florida to leave by noon.

Gallery: James Constantineau loads sands bags in his truck as he prepares for the approach of Hurricane Irma Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in East Palatka, Fla. Gov. Rick Scott is urging anyone living in an evacuation zone in southwest Florida to leave by noon as the threat of Hurricane Irma has shifted west. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Gallery: Miami Beach Police patrol Miami Beach as the outer bands of Hurricane Irma reached South Florida early Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 in Miami. Gov. Rick Scott is urging anyone living in an evacuation zone in southwest Florida to leave by noon as the threat of Hurricane Irma has shifted west. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Gallery: Clouds cover the Miami skyline as the outer bands of Hurricane Irma reached South Florida. Gov. Rick Scott is urging anyone living in an evacuation zone in southwest Florida to leave by noon.

Gallery: The winds and sea are whipped up off of the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami as Hurricane Irma approaches on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. ( Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Gallery: The winds and sea are whipped up off of the Rickenbacker Causeway as two people cross the street in Miami as Hurricane Irma approaches on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Gallery: Red Grogg works to pull his boats out of the water along the Davis Islands yacht basin Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Grogg has lived on a house boat for more than 30-years.

Gallery: A man walks on Fort Lauderdale Beach as Hurricane Irma pushes into South Florida on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. The eye of the storm is expected to reach the Florida Keys at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Gallery: A man in Hollywood, Fla., rode his bike along the beach against high winds as Hurricane Irma approached Saturday.

Gallery: Storm clouds associated with the outer bands of Hurricane Irma shroud the downtown skyline Saturday in Tampa, Fla. Several parts of the Tampa Bay area are under a mandatory evacuation order.

Gallery: Waves crashed against the Southernmost Point in Key West, Fla., on Saturday night. Hurricane Irma's approach brought a hurricane-force wind gust along with rain.

Gallery: A sailboat crashes on the shore near Mallory Square as the effects of Hurricane Irma move into the Florida Straits on Key West, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Gallery: Roadways and freeways sit quiet as curfew -- and Hurricane Irma -- approaches in Miami on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Gallery: Damaged buildings and fallen trees litter downtown Marigot, on the island of St. Martin, after the passing of Hurricane Irma, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. On the Dutch side of St. Martin, an island divided between French and Dutch control, an estimated 70 percent of the homes were destroyed by Irma, according to the Dutch government. The island is divided between French Saint-Martin and Dutch Sint Maarten.

Gallery: A Key West resident carries bedding into a shelter at Key West High School in Key West, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Hurricane Irma is approaching the Florida Keys with many residents refusing to be evacuated.

Gallery: Mike Powers stands in the doorway of the Salty Angler Bar wearing a life vest on Duval Street in Key West, Fla., Friday, September 8, 2017. He is one of the residents of Key West who refused to evacuate as Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida Keys.

Gallery: An overturned car lays among debris left by Hurricane Irma in downtown Marigot, on the island of St. Martin, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. The island is divided between French St. Martin and Dutch Sint Maarten.

Gallery: A Key West resident watches as waves crash onto a seawall in Key West, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Hurricane Irma is approaching the Florida Keys with many residents refusing to be evacuated.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Irma's leading edge brought hurricane-force winds to the Florida Keys late Saturday, bending palm trees and spitting rain as the storm swirled north with 120 mph (190 kph) winds on a projected new track that could expose St. Petersburg — not Miami or even Tampa — to a direct hit.

St. Petersburg, like Tampa, has not taken a head-on blow from a major hurricane in nearly a century.

The National Hurricane Center's latest tweak to Irma's forecasted track has the storm hugging the Florida's west coast off Fort Myers, but possibly not making landfall there before moving back to the Gulf of Mexico. By moving the likely track a few crucial miles west, the storm would be able to regain strength over water before its deadliest winds hit St. Petersburg and Clearwater, rather than the more populated Tampa.

After that, the storm is now expected to skirt the coast again a bit north of Horseshoe Beach, then finally go inland around Fish Creek, northwest of Ocala, with a hurricane-force wind field well over 100 miles wide.

Irma's forward motion slowed to 6 mph (10 kph) as the storm stuttered off the coast of Cuba. Forecasters say it could still increase in strength, but their forecast didn't show it.

An estimated 70,000 Floridians huddled in shelters as Irma closed in on the Keys, where the storm's center was expected to swirl over land Sunday morning.

"This is your last chance to make a good decision," Gov. Rick Scott warned residents in Florida's evacuation zones, which encompassed a staggering 6.4 million people, or more than 1 in 4 people in the state.

Earlier in the day, Irma executed a westward swing toward Florida's Gulf coast that appeared to spare the Miami metropolitan area of the catastrophic direct hit that forecasters had been warning of for days.

Still, Miami was not out of danger. Because the storm's damaging winds stretch 350 to 400 miles wide, forecasters said the metro area of 6 million people could still get life-threatening gusts and a storm surge of 4 to 6 feet.

Irma — at one time the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the open Atlantic — left more than 20 people dead across the Caribbean as it steamed toward the U.S.

It was chugging toward Florida as a Category 3, with winds down considerably from their peak of 185 mph (300 kph) earlier in the week.

Meteorologists predicted Irma would plow into the Tampa Bay area by Monday morning, delivering the area its first major hurricane since 1921, when its population was about 10,000, National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen said. Now the area has around 3 million people.

The new course threatens everything from Tampa Bay's bustling twin cities to Naples' mansion- and yacht-lined canals, Sun City Center's retirement homes, and Sanibel Island's shell-filled beaches.

The course change from Florida's east coast caught many off guard and triggered a major round of evacuations. Many west coast businesses had yet to put plywood or hurricane shutters on their windows, and some locals grumbled about the forecast.

"For five days, we were told it was going to be on the east coast, and then 24 hours before it hits, we're now told it's coming up the west coast," said Jeff Beerbohm, a 52-year-old entrepreneur in St. Petersburg. "As usual, the weatherman, I don't know why they're paid."

Nearly the entire Florida coastline remained under hurricane watches and warnings, and leery residents watched a projected track that could still shift to spare, or savage, parts of the state.

Forecasters warned of storm surge as high as 15 feet.

"This is going to sneak up on people," said Jamie Rhome, head of the hurricane center's storm surge unit.

With the new forecast, Pinellas County, home to St. Petersburg, ordered 260,000 people to leave, while Georgia scaled back evacuation orders for some resident's of the state's Atlantic shore. Motorists heading inland from the Tampa area were allowed to drive on the shoulder.

On Saturday morning, the state was already beginning to feel Irma's effects. More than 75,000 people had lost power, mostly in and around Miami and Fort Lauderdale, as the wind began gusting. By Saturday night, winds near hurricane force were recorded in the Keys.

In Key West, 60-year-old Carol Walterson Stroud sought refuge in a senior center with her husband, granddaughter and dog. The streets were nearly empty, shops were boarded up and the wind started to blow.

"Tonight, I'm sweating," she said. "Tonight, I'm scared to death."

At Germain Arena not far from Fort Myers, on Florida's southwestern corner, thousands waited in a snaking line for hours to gain a spot in the hockey venue-turned-shelter.

"We'll never get in," Jamilla Bartley lamented as she stood in the parking lot.

The governor activated all 7,000 members of the Florida National Guard, and 30,000 guardsmen from elsewhere were on standby.

In the Orlando area, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and Sea World all prepared to close Saturday. The Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando airports shut down. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge spanning Tampa Bay was closed.

Given its mammoth size and strength and its projected course, it could prove one of the most devastating hurricanes ever to hit Florida and inflict damage on a scale not seen here in 25 years.

Hurricane Andrew smashed into suburban Miami in 1992 with winds topping 165 mph (265 kph), damaging or blowing apart over 125,000 homes. The damage in Florida totaled $26 billion, and at least 40 people died.

Boat captain Ray Scarborough was 12 when Andrew hit and remembers lying on the floor in a hall as the storm nearly ripped the roof off his house. This time, he and his girlfriend left their home in Big Pine Key and fled north for Orlando.

"They said this one is going to be bigger than Andrew. When they told me that," he said, "that's all I needed to hear."