I'll miss Paul Molitor for many reasons, the foremost of which was that he created many great moments for me as a baseball writer.

He was the MVP of the first World Series I covered, in 1993.

He was the smartest player I ever covered, and I still remember minor league players telling me about Molitor predicting the next pitch from an the opposing pitcher.

As a beat writer in the '90s, I found him to be the most thoughtful interview subject I had encountered. I still remember asking him questions, worrying that I might have offended him, then realizing he was taking extra time to formulate an incisive answer.

Watching him produce his 3,000th hit, an opposite-field triple in Kansas City that ended with a face-first slide into third base, was one of my career highlights.

And as a manager, I found him — here's that word again — thoughtful. Even if I thought he deserved to be fired, and I don't, I'd miss having him around.

JIM SOUHAN