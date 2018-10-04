I'll miss Paul Molitor for many reasons, the foremost of which was that he created many great moments for me as a baseball writer.
He was the MVP of the first World Series I covered, in 1993.
He was the smartest player I ever covered, and I still remember minor league players telling me about Molitor predicting the next pitch from an the opposing pitcher.
As a beat writer in the '90s, I found him to be the most thoughtful interview subject I had encountered. I still remember asking him questions, worrying that I might have offended him, then realizing he was taking extra time to formulate an incisive answer.
Watching him produce his 3,000th hit, an opposite-field triple in Kansas City that ended with a face-first slide into third base, was one of my career highlights.
And as a manager, I found him — here's that word again — thoughtful. Even if I thought he deserved to be fired, and I don't, I'd miss having him around.
JIM SOUHAN
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.