– They had lived off the land for hundreds of years, before Venezuela or Colombia had even been founded. The Wayuu, an indigenous group of shepherds in South America, had survived war, upheaval, revolution and even being separated from one another by the creation of national borders between the two countries.

Yet for the Wayuu living in Venezuela, the breaking point finally came with the economic devastation under President Nicolás Maduro and U.S. sanctions against his government.

As the country plunged into the world's worst economic collapse outside of war in decades, the Wayuu began leaving on foot to Colombia — in the desperate hope that they might find a new home with their brethren.

But here in a lonely Colombian settlement called Parenstu, it has not gone according to plan.

The Wayuu from Venezuela showed up with their hungry and malnourished children, their tiny ribs visible after years of economic ruin. The sudden influx has caused such a strain on their impoverished counterparts in Colombia that a searing conflict has erupted between the Wayuu over land, water and the right to belong here. Children on both sides of the struggle now go hungry. Some have died of malnutrition.

The clash in Parenstu is just one on a border now overwhelmed by Wayuu abandoning Venezuela to go to indigenous lands in Colombia. And it reflects a much broader crisis upending Latin America, where the mass exodus of Venezuelans from all segments of society is testing the patience of their neighbors.

At least 4 million Venezuelans have fled their country in recent years, forced out by hunger, hyperinflation and deadly political crackdowns. By next year, their departure could outpace the migration from Syria to become the world's largest refugee crisis, according to the Organization of American States.

The arrivals are taxing their new hosts, who are torn between a desire to help and the instinct to protect their own resources. For the most part, the Venezuelans have found open borders, but in Ecuador and Brazil, large mobs have attacked migrant shelters, evicting them from towns that residents say are being overrun. In Colombia, new migrants, unable to receive medical treatment at home, have brought measles and malaria, diseases that were largely controlled in the country.

"The headlines generate xenophobia," said Felipe Muñoz, the Colombian official responsible for handling the crisis at the border. More than 1.4 million Venezuelans are now in Colombia, he said, burdening a country that had only 140,000 registered foreigners five years ago and has not had a wave of migrants like this in recent memory.

Colombia's Guajira Desert is home to the Wayuu, a desolate place in the continent's extreme north where the original inhabitants and new arrivals are both trying to survive. Electricity never came to many of these villages, nor did running water. A five-year drought has meant long-running bouts of hunger.

The leader of Parenstu, Celinda Vangrieken, whose family has lived in Colombia for a century, looked at the refugees from Venezuela, dozens of newcomers among the hundreds of people living here. She said she had watched with sympathy as they arrived, haggard and desperate.

But while they might be her people, she said, they were not her blood.

"They said, 'We're Wayuu, we're from here like you,' " she said. "But this is not their land."

The strain is evident on the faces of the putchipu'u, the Wayuu authorities who mediate disputes and deliver messages between clans. They sat under a thatched roof beside the highway, discussing dozens of new conflicts over land, and the fear they might widen into blood feuds between families. On the northern coast, Colombian Wayuu recently torched the tents of newly arrived Venezuelans.

"It's the fear we all have, that this land can't support us all," began Guillermo Ojeda, speaking to the other mediators at the table. But he said the Venezuelans had to be accepted, even if it meant risks for everyone.

José Manuel Pana, another putchipu'u, lay down his cane, straightened his hat and said he was not convinced.

"They come to Colombia and it's all a struggle for land to them: They build their home and they build a problem for another family," Pana said. "What have they brought here from Venezuela? They've brought an infection."

Newcomers began to show up last year, as hyperinflation cut off countless Venezuelans from food and Maduro sealed his grip over the nation in a widely condemned re-election vote.

In January, the political crisis intensified as the United States and dozens of other countries recognized the leader of Venezuela's opposition as the legitimate president. U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's most vital industry — oil — followed, taking a serious toll on the nation, including in Wayuu areas, which sit outside one of the country's main oil hubs.

The Wayuu in Parenstu sometimes found it hard to recognize the new arrivals as kin. Some had come from cities and did not speak Wayuunaiki, the native language. They constructed improvised houses out of poles and plastic, rather than out of adobe like the homes in Parenstu.

Malnourished Venezuelan children were enrolled in school and offered meals, though it meant less for Colombians. In one case, a Venezuelan Wayuu woman arrived sick and was given an identification card of a Colombian Wayuu woman so she could be treated at a public hospital. But the sick woman died in the hospital. Vangrieken fears that the Colombian Wayuu who offered the ID card is now registered as dead.

"My mother always said we should give them space, that they might eventually leave," said Yomeilia Vangrieken, one of Vangrieken's daughters. "She made a big mistake."