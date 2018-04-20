NEW YORK — As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to weigh President Donald Trump's ban on travel from certain countries, its effects are playing out from Minnesota to the Middle East.

In New York, a convenience store worker worries for his wife in war-torn Yemen after she was deemed ineligible for a waiver from the immigration and travel restrictions. A factory worker in St. Cloud, Minnesota, struggles to raise his two sons alone while waiting to see whether his Somali wife can get a waiver.

In San Francisco, an Iranian aspiring filmmaker feels like he can't take a chance on going home.

The policy bars various categories of travelers and immigrants from Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, plus some Venezuelan government officials. The administration says the measure is improving national security.