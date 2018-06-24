– The violent hit to the defenseless quarterback came from behind.

In the United States, the tackle would have simply drawn a penalty for a late hit. But it happened in Japan, where the play — and what led to it — has touched off nationwide examination of deep-rooted cultural dynamics, including what the Japanese call "power hara," or harassment by those in power who force underlings to do things against their will.

When asked to explain his actions, the linebacker who crushed the quarterback, forcing him from the game with injuries to the back and knee, delivered an answer that made many recoil: His coaches told him to do it.

Debates about the hit and "ame futo," as American football is known here, have consumed Japan. The hit was captured on video and has been shown on a seemingly continuous loop in a country where football barely registers. The linebacker has been suspended, the coach of the team from Nihon University has resigned, schools have canceled their games against Nihon and a national conversation about football's place in Japanese society is at a full boil.

In a stunning, nationally televised news conference in Tokyo, the linebacker, Taisuke Miyagawa, said his coaches ordered him to "crush" the opposing quarterback or risk being benched. Along with other comments his coaches made, Miyagawa said he understood that he had to injure the quarterback. He was seen on video being congratulated by coaches and teammates when he went to the bench.

Miyagawa apologized for his actions and bowed deeply for 15 seconds. He recalled that after he was taken out of the game, he went into a tent on the sideline and cried. He was told he was weak. "You are too naive," Miyagawa recalled his coach telling him. "You felt bad for the opponent, didn't you?"

"I wasn't strong enough to say no" to the coach's order, Miyagawa, 20, said. "It was weakness on my part."

The incident has highlighted "power hara" and the obedience to authority and unwavering loyalty that are highly valued in Japan.

The tackle also has shaken a country that has an almost pious adherence to "fair play" in sports. The association overseeing the college games has begun an investigation of the incident. Yasutoshi Okuno, the father of the injured quarterback, filed a complaint with the police.

"Such instructions should not have been issued, and their way to force and corner [the player] deviates from social rules," the father said.

Like most football games in Japan, the initial incident was seen by only a handful of fans. On May 6, Nihon and Kwansei Gakuin University squared off on a field outside Tokyo. On the first play from scrimmage, the Kwansei quarterback, Kousei Okuno, rolled to his right and threw an incomplete pass. His momentum carried him a few more steps before Miyagawa, a highly regarded defensive player, charged across the field, lowered his head and hit Okuno with his shoulder in the small of his back. Okuno's head snapped back and he was thrown violently to the ground.

The recriminations began soon after the game's final whistle.

Several Japanese media outlets, citing anonymous former and current players for Nihon, reported that Miyagawa was told to "destroy" the opposing quarterback.

Masato Uchida, the longtime football coach at Nihon, denied ordering the hit, saying he had told his team only to play hard. But that argument did not play well in public, which leveled accusations at Uchida that he was unwilling to take responsibility for the actions of his team. "There are 150 players on my team," he told reporters. "Each person has their own way of thinking."

Uchida's responses infuriated Kwansei officials. The team's coach, Akira Toriuchi, said he was appalled by the description of the plot to hurt his quarterback. "I've been coaching football for a long time, but I have never seen such a dangerous play," he said. "If that's allowed, it's not a sport."

Amid the controversy, 15 other colleges with football teams issued a pledge that they would play fairly and never commit such a violent foul. There were even calls from within Nihon University to review the incident because of the damage it has done to the school's reputation. The university must "re-examine the sound way to play sports and educate all players again regarding the importance of the spirit of fair play," the Nihon University Teachers' Union said in a statement.

As for Miyagawa, he said that he enjoyed playing football in high school but has lost his love of the game.

"I don't think I have a right to continue playing American football, and I have no intention to do so," he said.