This year’s flu season is now more intense than any since the 2009 swine flu pandemic and is still getting worse, federal health officials said Friday.

Nationally, the number of people who are falling ill with flu is still increasing. More worrying, the hospitalization rate — a predictor of the death rate — has just jumped, and is now on track to equal or surpass that of the 2014-15 flu season.

In that year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, 34 million Americans got the flu, 710,000 were hospitalized and about 56,000 people died.

“We’ll expect something around those numbers,” Dr. Daniel B. Jernigan, director of the CDC’s influenza division, said during a telephone news conference Friday.

This week, the deaths of seven children were reported to the CDC, bringing this season’s total to 37. In 2014-15, there were 148 pediatric deaths — which the agency tracks individually, not by estimates, as it does with death totals.

It is too early to estimate how many children will die this season, Jernigan said, because the flu season still has weeks to run, and because the agency often does not learn of deaths — especially of children who die at home — until weeks after they occur.

In Minnesota, flu outbreaks in schools and long-term care facilities have jumped in recent weeks, but as of mid-January the state was reporting a slightly lower rate of influenza-like illnesses in its monitoring clinics than other states. Flu cases represented 6.3 percent of all outpatient clinic visits nationally in the first week of January, but less than 5 percent in Minnesota through the first three weeks of the month.

Minnesota schools reported 72 outbreaks, which are defined as at least 5 percent of students missing school due to flu-like illnesses, in the week ending Jan. 20. That is the highest weekly total in the past four flu seasons. So far, only one pediatric death from influenza has been reported in Minnesota.

Nearly 3,000 people have been admitted to Minnesota hospitals due to flu infections so far this season, but the weekly number of hospitalizations has been declining since the start of the month, and is not unusual by the standard of prior years.

State health officials have warned of a potential bump in cases before the end of the season, though. Most infections so far have involved A strains of influenza, but B strains typically emerge later in the season and showed an increase in lab tests last week.

