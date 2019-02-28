2014: Nearly four decades of tears, cheers and perhaps a few concealed beers came to an end when the Warner Coliseum on the State Fairgrounds hosted its last prep hockey game.

Brandon Jungmann’s power-play goal early in the third period lifted Stillwater to a 2-1 upset victory over No. 1-seed Hill-Murray in the Class 2A, Section 4 championship game. It gave the Ponies their first-ever trip to state.

Pioneers coach Bill Lechner said his team played “our worst period of the season” in the second. But the game-winning goal later in the game was something of a fluke. The puck popped into the air, and landed behind Hill-Murray goalie Sam Illgen.

It was a quirky goal to end an era at a building better known for horses and hogs than sticks and pucks. Hockey operations at the coliseum were discontinued due to deteriorating ice-making equipment and low rink rental demand.

1974: The North Stars tied 2-2 with Philadelphia. The Flyers put 37 shots on net, but goalie Cesare Maniago kept it a game with dazzling saves like this one

1984: Two weeks after the Red Wings ended a 17-game winless streak vs. the North Stars (0-15-2), St. Louis snapped a 15-game drought of its own by beating Minnesota 5-2. It was the Blues’ first win vs. the North Stars in more than two years.

1989: Brian MacLellan and Dino Cicccarelli scored 39 seconds apart in the final minute to give the North Stars a 4-3 road victory over the Capitals and ruin Don Beaupre’s debut performance vs. his former team.

1989: Osseo’s Trent Klatt named Metro Player of the Year

1999: Introducing the five finalists for Mr. Hockey: Derrick Byfuglien (Roseau), Jay Dardis (Proctor), Matt Koalska (Hill-Murray), Jeff Taffe (Hastings), Dan Welch (Hastings).

2004: Elk River (Class 2A) and Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 1A) crowned girls’ hockey state champions in front of a packed house at Ridder Arena and in the shadow of a Title IX lawsuit seeking to move the tournament to Xcel Energy Center.

2009: The Wild’s Derek Boogaard is suspended five games for elbowing Calgary’s Brandon Prust