A Japanese billionaire has come up with a dating competition that is even wackier than the reality-show buffet we’ve already got.

Introducing “Full Moon Lovers,” a “serious matchmaking documentary” that will follow Yusaku Maezawa as he searches the universe for his soul mate — by offering her a trip to the moon.

Maezawa is in line to be the first private person to ride aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which is tentatively set to blast off for a weeklong trip to the moon in 2023. And he’s looking for a lucky lady to go with him.

Known for founding Zozotown, Japan’s largest online fashion mall, Maezawa is worth $2 billion, according to Forbes.

The requirements to fly with him are straightforward:

• Applicants must be at least 20 (Maezawa is 44; make of this what you will).

• They must be single.

• They must be “always positive” with a “bright personality.” Enjoying life “to the fullest” is a must.

• And, in what sounds like something cribbed from a beauty pageant, they should “be someone who wishes for world peace.”

In a post on the documentary’s website, Maezawa insisted that he is not looking for a one-orbit stand.

“I want to find a ‘life partner,’ ” he wrote. “With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from space.

“As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: continuing to love one woman. While it’s something that is taken for granted by everyone, it’s something that I haven’t quite been able to do until now.”

Maezawa purchased seats aboard SpaceX’s Big Falcon Rocket in 2018. The amount he paid was not disclosed, but Musk has said it was “a lot.”

Even then, Maezawa said he intended to have company on the trip. “I don’t like being alone,” he said at the time.

After he has culled through the applicants, “special dates” to get to know Maezawa will take place in mid-March, and a winner will be announced by the end of the month. There’s no word on when the documentary might surface.