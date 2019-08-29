Jessica Hawthorne-Castro, 40, is chairwoman and chief executive of Hawthorne Direct, an 85-employee advertising agency that uses "neuromarketing" to generate a stronger and quicker response from consumers. This year, Hawthorne-Castro was the winner in the transformational leader category of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards of Greater Los Angeles. Hawthorne Direct's clients include Apple, Nissan, Spectrum Business, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and the U.S. Navy.

Marketers have always tried to tap into consumers' subconscious, Hawthorne-Castro said, but her company uses neuroscience to enhance campaigns so that they are more likely to appeal to the audience and employs detailed analytics to measure what is working. "Neuroscience aims to go beyond figuring out what people want or like and dives into the underlying forces that shape consumer decisionmaking," Hawthorne-Castro said. For instance, she said, neuroscience explains that testimonials work by exploiting humans' need for social validation, and products and services that help consumers avoid a bad outcome are leveraged by humans' "pessimism bias" that helped our ancestors survive.

The Philadelphia native grew up in Iowa and later became a fine arts major at UCLA, showing talent for painting and photography. But it can be very hard to pay the bills with the usually uncertain income stream that comes with being an artist. "I was an artist, but I was also a realist, right? So, I thought 'Well, I'm good, but I'm not great.' Nor is it a really good career to go into," she said.

An internship during her UCLA days provided a better idea for a career. It happened when she was working for music video and film director Bille Woodruff. A member of his crew made an important suggestion. "He said, 'Have you ever thought about becoming an agent?' I had not. Of course when I heard that, then I started reading all about it. I knew artists so well, that representing them, whether they be actors, writers or directors, was actually just a natural fit," Hawthorne-Castro said.

In 2001, she joined what is now known as William Morris Endeavor, remaining there through April 2007 as a television literary agent. "I represented writers, directors and producers for TV," Hawthorne-Castro said, helping clients work on shows including "Lost," various iterations of the "Law & Order" franchise, and "Entourage."

Some people hope to be discovered by higher-ranking employees who will advise and promote them. That's way too iffy for Hawthorne-Castro. "You need to kind of self-select a mentor," she said. "So, finding someone at partner level or management level, I think, is always critical: working hard, improving yourself and making their life easier so that they want to bring you up the ranks."

Her next gig was with Hawthorne Direct, her father Tim's company. Hawthorne-Castro also wasn't sure she would work well with the boss. "My father and I were fairly reluctant because we never thought we would work together," she said. Hawthorne-Castro worked her way up through the company, from vice president of operations and client services to chief operating officer. She became the company's chief executive in May 2014. "Working your way, seeing all aspects, is really important," she said.