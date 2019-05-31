The day after 9-year-old Shailyn Ryan learned how to do the Heimlich maneuver at a “Home Alone” kids safety class in her Massachusetts town, she looked up and saw her friend turning blue.

It was during lunch in the cafeteria on May 1 at Marguerite Peaslee Elementary School in Northborough, Mass., when Shailyn suddenly felt a hand grip her left shoulder.

Her good friend and soccer teammate, Keira Silvia, 8, held a hand to her own throat and her face rapidly turned red, then blue. Keira was unable to speak, but Shailyn knew she was choking.

Shailyn leapt from her seat, stood behind Keira, tipped her friend slightly forward, then wrapped her arms around her waist. Making a fist with one hand and grasping it with her other hand above Keira’s navel, she then pressed as hard as she could into her abdomen, pushing upward as if she was trying to lift her up.

Just as she had learned to do 16 hours earlier.

Almost immediately, a hot dog piece that Keira had been choking on popped up from her throat. It happened so quickly that cafeteria workers and most of the kids in the lunchroom didn’t even notice.

“I didn’t really think about it — I just did it,” said Shailyn, who is now being hailed as a hero in Northborough, population 15,033, about an hour’s drive from Boston. “I wasn’t scared, but I knew that I had to do something fast, so I did.”

And she did it just right. Keira was back playing soccer and football with her friends the very next day.

“She’s awesome, a really good friend,” said Keira, who, like Shailyn, is in the third grade.

Then Keira explained how it happened.

“I swallowed too much of my hot dog and I was choking and couldn’t breathe — it was scary,” she said. “After Shailyn helped me, I cried and I hugged her. And, yeah, I told her ‘thank you.’ ”

Keira’s mother, Noel Silvia, still marvels at the timing.

“It really is incredible how it all happened — that Shailyn had just learned how to do the Heimlich maneuver and happened to be sitting near Keira the next day when she started choking,” Silvia said.

She called Shailyn “an angel who likely saved my daughter’s life.”

Shailyn, an only child, said she signed up for the “Home Alone” safety class at her local recreation center because she’d always wanted to learn first aid skills, phone etiquette and other tasks that might come in handy when she is old enough to babysit.

At the class, she and several other children also watched a safety video and practiced doing the Heimlich maneuver on each other.

“She came home that night and talked about everything she’d learned — the Heimlich, making snacks when she’s home alone and first aid, like how to get a bee’s stinger out of your arm,” said Shailyn’s mother, Laurie Ryan.

A few days after the incident, Shailyn was honored at a school assembly and given a certificate of recognition by principal Jill Barnhardt.

“We’re very proud of both Shailyn and Keira for their actions during this situation,” Barnhardt said. “Shailyn’s calm response to her friend’s distress was immediate and effective.”

Shailyn was also thrilled to get a personal tour of her neighborhood’s fire department since she now dreams of becoming an ambulance paramedic.

“That would be cool, or working in a hospital,” she said. “I want to save more lives.”