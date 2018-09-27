Three women have publicly accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court nominee, of sexual assault or misconduct, with the latest allegation emerging Wednesday.

The accusations against Kavanaugh started to surface this month as he faced confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee. That panel is scheduled to vote on his nomination Friday.

Kavanaugh has denied the claims. On Monday, with his wife at his side, he said on Fox News that he had always “treated women with dignity and respect.”

Christine Blasey Ford

Blasey came forward in an interview published by the Washington Post on Sept. 16, saying that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when she was about 15 at a party in suburban Maryland in the early 1980s.

She described a drunken Kavanaugh pinning her on a bed, trying to take her clothing off and covering her mouth to keep her from screaming.

Blasey, 51, is a research psychologist at Palo Alto University in Northern California, who also goes by her married name, Ford. At the time of the alleged assault, she was a student at Holton-Arms School, a private girls’ prep school in Bethesda, Maryland. He was a student at Georgetown Preparatory School, an elite Jesuit school in suburban Washington.

Her account was also detailed in a confidential July 30 letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.

Deborah Ramirez

Ramirez said in an interview published in the New Yorker on Sept. 23 that during the 1983-84 school year at Yale University, when she and Kavanaugh were freshmen, he exposed himself to her during a drinking game in a dorm suite.

Ramirez, 53, was a student of sociology and psychology at the time. She arrived at Yale from Shelton, Conn., the daughter of a telephone company lineman and a medical technician. She attended a coed Catholic high school, St. Joseph, that was predominantly white but had a number of minority students, including Ramirez, whose father was Puerto Rican. Ramirez is now a registered Democrat who lives in Boulder, Colo.

Julie Swetnick

On Wednesday, Swetnick accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct at parties while he was a student at Georgetown Preparatory School in the 1980s. Her allegation was conveyed in a statement posted on Twitter by her lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

Swetnick said she observed Kavanaugh at parties where women were verbally abused, inappropriately touched and “gang raped.”

She said she witnessed Kavanaugh participating in some of the misconduct, including lining up outside a bedroom where “numerous boys” were “waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room.” Swetnick said she was raped at one of the parties, and she believed she had been drugged.

Like Kavanaugh, Swetnick, 55, is from the Washington suburbs. She grew up in Montgomery County, Md., graduating from Gaithersburg High School in 1980. She attended the University of Maryland, according to a résumé for her posted online, the Times reported.

She has held a variety of public and private sector jobs in Washington. Her résumé and her lawyer’s statement say she has held several government clearances, including with the State Department and the Justice Department.

President Donald Trump dismissed Swetnick’s lawyer, Avenatti, on Twitter as a “third-rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations” and is seeking attention.