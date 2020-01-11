Buried under 10 feet of snow after an avalanche this week at an Idaho ski resort, Bill Fuzak prepared for death.

“I had already relegated myself to the inevitable as I knew the air would not last long,” Fuzak, 62, wrote on a public Facebook page for skiers. “I’m really surprised how calm I felt, but knew there was nothing I could do but wait and pray.”

His prayers were answered. Fuzak became one of four survivors extricated from Tuesday’s avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort near Kellogg, Idaho.

Three skiers were killed, including a Minneapolis neurosurgeon who was working on a pediatric fellowship in Seattle, according to the Spokesman-Review newspaper in Spokane, Wash.

“It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the death of Dr. Molly Hubbard,” the University of Minnesota Department of Neurosurgery told the Spokesman-Review in a statement. Hubbard graduated from the school’s residency program in 2019 and was working at Oregon Health and Science University.

It took about 120 people and the help of specialized radar equipment to retrieve the 33-year-old’s body from under 20 feet of snow Thursday morning, the Spokesman-Review reported. The resort reopened Friday.

In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, photo provided by KHQ, the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department K-9 Team responds to Silver Mountain for an avalanche in Kellogg, Idaho. Officials are searching for a person who was skiing at an Idaho resort near where avalanches killed two skiers and injured five others. The Silver Mountain Resort near the town of Kellogg was closed Wednesday to focus resources on the search for the missing skier.

Fuzak, a skier who lives in the nearby Spokane, Wash., area, said he was entombed in the snow for about 50 minutes, much longer than most avalanche survivors. Unable to move anything but his right hand, he cleared snow from his face and mouth. At some point, he passed out.

“The first thing I remember when coming back to consciousness was a group of rescuers cheering that a survivor had been located — me,” Fuzak wrote in what he called a “personal summary” on Facebook about the ordeal.

Fuzak wrote that he was heading down Wardner Peak on a difficult run called 16-to-1 about 11 a.m.

“ The snow started to fracture above us as well as below us and the slide started to propagate and accelerate,” he wrote.

Fuzak then fell and said he started “swimming to try and stay on top of the slide.”

The slide eventually stopped. Fuzak managed to punch a hole through the snow that let air flow in.

“Within seconds, another, more powerful slide hit and buried my breathing hole under what felt like feet of snow,” he wrote. “At this point I tried to calm my breathing and conserve air.”

He passed out, but soon awoke to cheers from the rescuers and a ski patrol member holding his hand.

In addition to Hubbard, Carl Humphreys, 58, of Liberty Lake, Wash., and Scott Parsons, 46, of Spokane Valley, Wash., were killed.

During the winter of 2018-19, 25 people died in avalanches in the United States, the Spokesman-Review newspaper reported.