AKRON, Ohio — A third lawsuit has been filed against an Ohio school district for allowing a man convicted of handcuffing and assaulting students as part of a fake "scared straight" program into elementary schools.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports the mother of a Leggett Elementary School student filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday, bringing the total amount sought in legal complaints against the Akron school district to $74 million.
The lawsuits allege the district violated children's constitutional rights and failed to provide a safe environment.
Christopher Hendon was sentenced to nearly six years in prison in March. Prosecutors say he falsely told officials at two Akron-area schools that he was an officer for a program meant to frighten children into avoiding bad behavior.
Akron school officials have declined to comment about the lawsuits.
