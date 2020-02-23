RIO DE JANEIRO — Third-seeded Christian Garin of Chile reached the final of the Rio Open after beating Croatia's Borna Coric 6-4, 7-5 on Sunday.
Their match was interrupted shortly after midnight due to heavy rains, when Garin had already won the first set and the score level at 4-4 in the second.
Later on Sunday he will face either Italy's Gianluca Mager, who eliminated top-seeded Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals, or Hungary's Attila Balazs.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Rumors fly, but trade deadline passes and Wild stands pat
After Twitter traffic heated up with rumors of a Zach Parise deal, new GM Bill Guerin didn't pull off any trades.
Wild
Uncertainty replaces momentum after Wild's 4-1 loss to Blues
Wild players will try to treat today like it's just the start of another week. But the 2 p.m. NHL trading deadline combined with Sunday's night loss will put an edge their activities.
Wolves
The Latest: Jordan says piece of him died with Kobe Bryant
The Latest on the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in downtown Los Angeles (all times local):
Sports
Live: Memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Watch it here
Mourners gathered Monday in downtown Los Angeles to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, hours before a sold-out memorial service for the basketball superstar and his 13-year-old daughter was scheduled to start.
Wolves
Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Kobe Bryant's wife offered a poignant portrait of her NBA superstar husband and their daughter Monday at a sold-out memorial service for the two, who were among nine people killed last month in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles.