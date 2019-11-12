WAUPACA, Wis. — A third man has been sentenced to probation for his role in the death of a man killed when a homemade cannon exploded in Waupaca County.
Thirty-eight-year-old Robert Mattes pleaded no contest Monday to endangering safety by using a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. A felony charge of negligent homicide was dismissed.
WLUK-TV reports Mattes was placed on probation for a year and won't spend any time behind bars in the May death of Paul Casperson at a Town of DuPont home. A complaint says Casperson died after he was struck by a steel fragment from the cannon device.
Previously, Kenneth Niemer and Scott Mattes received the same sentence on the same charges.
