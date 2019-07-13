MILWAUKEE — A judge has sentenced a 23-year-old man to 32 years in prison for his role in the shotgun slaying of a Milwaukee city inspector during a failed carjacking.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Eric Smiley appeared in court Friday and is the last of three men sentenced for the murder of 64-year-old Greg "Ziggy" Zyszkiewicz (zihz-KAY'-vich) in 2017.

Prosecutors said Smiley was not the shooter in the murder but he was the oldest member of the group and likely acted as the ringleader.

Authorities say Zyszkiewicz was on duty with the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services and was in his parked his vintage Ford Mustang when Smiley, Qhualun D. Shaw, and Deshaun K. Scott targeted him for a carjacking.

Zyszkiewicz was shot with a sawed-off shotgun.