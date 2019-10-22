TOWN OF GRANT, Wis. — Sheriff's officials say a third person has died in an explosion that happened last month at a Shawano County farm.
WLUK-TV reports 62-year-old Daniel Young died Thursday at a hospital in Madison.
Four men were injured Sept. 23 while working on a project for the Caroline Lions Club at the Town of Grant property.
The farm owner, Steve Verg, died two days later and 64-year-old Michael Suehring died on Sept. 27. The condition of the fourth man injured in the blast is not known.
While the explosion at Verg's farm remains under investigation, officials say the cause appears to be a propane leak or malfunction.
