WAUPACA, Wis. — Waupaca County sheriff's officials say a third man has been arrested in connection with a deadly explosion.
A 60-year-old man from Marion was taken into custody Tuesday. Two others, a 38-year-old New London man and a 38-year-old man from Clintonville, were arrested Monday on possible charges of homicide by negligent handling of dangerous weapons.
A 44-year-old victim was killed Sunday night after being struck by shrapnel from a homemade explosive device in Marion. That person has not been identified.
