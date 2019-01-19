Bundled against the cold, thousands of people marched to the Minnesota State Capitol on Saturday in the third annual Women’s March.
Carrying signs and banners supporting a number of progressive causes, they marched from Western Sculpture Park to the Capitol, where a rally got underway before noon. Many wore the pink hats that have become one of the symbols of the movement.
Among the signs and chants were many supporting an Equal Rights Amendment for women, gay rights, Planned Parenthood and Education Minnesota, as well as many critical of the politics and personality of President Donald Trump. The marchers included women, men and children.
About 4,000 people attended the event at its height, St. Paul police said.
The Minnesota rally, part of a national “Women’s Wave” day of action, comes at a time of scrutiny for the movement, which sprung up in response to Trump’s election.
Women’s March Inc., the nonprofit spearheading the national movement, is weathering criticism amid claims of mismanagement and that several of its high-profile co-chairs have expressed or endorsed anti-Semitic views.
Some local activists wanted Women’s March Minnesota to condemn the leaders or officially sever ties with the national arm, as more than a dozen local chapters have done. The controversy dampened enthusiasm among some past supporters.
Organizers of this year’s Minnesota march, which is coordinated by a local nonprofit that operates independently of the national group, say they remain focused on “celebrating women’s leadership and the success of getting women elected” in 2019.
“We’re building on that momentum and community spirit from when everyone [first] came together,” Jammi Hansen Blair, chairwoman of Women’s March Minnesota, said this week. “We really think that we have been part of this broader movement in getting people more active and participating in their government.”
The first Women’s March, held the day after Trump’s inauguration, inspired a wave of political activism and energy among female candidates and voters on the left. Millions turned out for marches across the country, making the 2017 gathering one of the largest protests in U.S. history. But the recent controversy has dominated in the weeks leading up to the marches.
Prominent former backers, including the Democratic National Committee, the Southern Poverty Law Center and EMILY’s List, severed ties with the national march.
Locally, dozens of high-profile political groups, including Education Minnesota, NAACP Minneapolis and the local Planned Parenthood chapter, remain on board as sponsors.
This year’s event will lack some of the political firepower of past marches.
Just one member of the state’s congressional delegation, Rep. Ilhan Omar, is scheduled to address the crowd. Staff for several other DFL Democratic officials, including U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, said they will be on the Iron Range attending the funeral for former DFL legislator Tom Rukavina.
