Bundled against the cold, thousands of people marched to the Minnesota State Capitol on Sat­ur­day in the third annu­al Women’s March.

Carrying signs and banners supporting a number of progressive causes, they marched from Western Sculpture Park to the Capitol, where a rally got underway before noon. Many wore the pink hats that have become one of the symbols of the movement.

Among the signs and chants were many supporting an Equal Rights Amendment for women, gay rights, Planned Parenthood and Education Minnesota, as well as many critical of the politics and personality of President Donald Trump. The marchers included women, men and children.

About 4,000 people attended the event at its height, St. Paul police said.

The Minnesota rally, part of a na­tion­al “Women’s Wave” day of ac­tion, comes at a time of scru­ti­ny for the move­ment, which sprung up in re­sponse to Trump’s e­lec­tion.

Women’s March Inc., the nonprofit spear­head­ing the na­tion­al move­ment, is weathering crit­i­cism amid claims of mis­man­age­ment and that several of its high-pro­file co-chairs have ex­press­ed or en­dorsed anti-Se­mit­ic views.

Some local activists wanted Women’s March Min­ne­so­ta to con­demn the leaders or of­fi­cial­ly sever ties with the na­tion­al arm, as more than a doz­en local chap­ters have done. The controversy dampened enthusiasm among some past supporters.

Or­gan­iz­ers of this year’s Min­ne­so­ta march, which is co­or­di­nat­ed by a local non­prof­it that op­er­ates in­de­pend­ent­ly of the na­tion­al group, say they re­main fo­cused on “cele­brat­ing women’s lead­er­ship and the suc­cess of get­ting women elect­ed” in 2019.

“We’re build­ing on that mo­men­tum and com­muni­ty spir­it from when ev­er­y­one [first] came to­gether,” Jammi Han­sen Blair, chairwoman of Women’s March Min­ne­so­ta, said this week. “We re­al­ly think that we have been part of this broad­er move­ment in get­ting peo­ple more ac­tive and par­tici­pat­ing in their gov­ern­ment.”

The first Women’s March, held the day af­ter Trump’s in­au­gu­ra­tion, in­spired a wave of po­lit­i­cal ac­tiv­ism and en­er­gy a­mong fe­male can­di­dates and voters on the left. Millions turned out for march­es across the coun­try, mak­ing the 2017 gath­er­ing one of the larg­est pro­tests in U.S. his­to­ry. But the recent con­tro­ver­sy has dominated in the weeks lead­ing up to the march­es.

Promi­nent form­er back­ers, in­clud­ing the Democratic National Committee, the Southern Pov­er­ty Law Center and EMILY’s List, severed ties with the na­tion­al march.

Locally, doz­ens of high-pro­file po­lit­i­cal groups, in­clud­ing Education Min­ne­so­ta, NAACP Minneapolis and the local Planned Par­ent­hood chap­ter, re­main on board as spon­sors.

This year’s event will lack some of the political firepower of past marches.

Just one mem­ber of the state’s con­gres­sion­al del­e­ga­tion, Rep. Ilhan Omar, is sched­uled to ad­dress the crowd. Staff for sev­er­al oth­er DFL Democratic of­fi­cials, in­clud­ing U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Lt. Gov. Peg­gy Flan­a­gan and House Speaker Me­lis­sa Hortman, said they will be on the Iron Range attending the funeral for former DFL legislator Tom Rukavina.