Local
Red, white and blowing up: Early fireworks displays get the holiday started
Bloomington and Plymouth are among the first Twin Cities displays of pyrotechnics. Check out photos and videos from those celebrations as well as some ideas for what to do tonight.
Local
Minnesota man arrested for fishing naked
A Twin Cities-area man is facing charges after he was arrested for fishing naked in west-central Minnesota.
Local
Vandals damage dozens of electric scooters in St. Paul
Police in St. Paul are trying to figure out who damaged nearly 50 rental electric scooters around the city.
Variety
Ten-story Ferris wheel debuts in Green Bay
A 10-story Ferris Wheel is making its debut in Green Bay.