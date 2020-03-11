This single-serve version of classic Irish soda bread is fun for St. Patrick's Day, but you'll find they're also delicious for weekend brunches. All you need with these scones is a warm cup of tea.

Irish Soda Bread Scones

Serves 10.

Note: From Eating Well magazine.

• 2 1/2 c. whole-wheat pastry flour

• 1 tbsp. baking powder

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 5 tbsp. cold unsalted butter, cubed

• 2/3 c. dried currants

• 3/4 c. low-fat buttermilk

• 1/4 c. pure maple syrup

• 1 egg

• 1/2 c. powdered sugar

• 1 tbsp. orange juice

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Using a pastry cutter (or your fingers), work butter into the flour mixture until it resembles small pebbles. Add currants and toss to coat.

Whisk buttermilk, maple syrup and egg in a medium bowl until blended. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir just until combined; do not overmix.

Transfer the dough to a clean surface and, using floured hands, press into a 6-inch circle. Cut into 10 wedges. Place the wedges in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake the scones until golden brown, 16 to 18 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the glaze: Combine powdered sugar and orange juice in a small bowl. Spoon the glaze onto the cooled scones and serve immediately.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 250 Fat 7 g Sodium 430 mg Saturated fat 4 g

Carbohydrates 44 g Added sugars 11 g

Protein 5 g Cholesterol 35 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ fruit, 2 starch, ½ carb, 1 fat.