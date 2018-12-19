OK, so political arguments are off the table at family holiday gatherings this year. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t fire up a good debate or two. Here are some suggestions worthy of family discussions:

Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie? This Bruce Willis action-adventure classic takes place at a Christmas party, and a pivotal scene involves a Santa hat. That would seem to qualify it as a holiday movie. But which holiday? It was released in theaters in July 1988.

It’s become something of a meme to say that this is your favorite Christmas film — an opinion that’s meant to identify its holder as someone who is too cool for holiday sentimentality.

Don’t expect to win this argument. It rages online every December, without ever reaching a definitive answer.

Is Elf on the Shelf fun or a dystopian tool to train children to accept a surveillance state? Elf on the Shelf is a toy that perches in a high place and “watches,” on behalf of Santa, for signs of naughtiness.

For some parents, this has become a monthlong project: Each night, the elf moves and creative parents give it a new activity. It might be playing cards, cutting out snowflakes or building an army of snowman mercenaries (well, maybe not). There’s also a cottage industry of Etsy shops selling Elf on the Shelf-related signs, like, “This house is under elf surveillance.”

For other people, the Elf is just a sneaky way to normalize the constant monitoring that’s become part of present-day life.

Is “Love, Actually” actually creepy? For many people, watching this ensemble romantic comedy, which is set during the holidays, has become a December tradition. For others, the tradition involves complaining about having to sit through it yet again.

It’s got a huge cast of charming stars, including Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney and Liam Neeson (before he went on his vengeance-movie binge). The arguments against it come down to three things: how unrealistic its plot is, even for a rom-com; sexist cliches that are peppered throughout, and the fact that some story lines played as heartwarming are now seen as troubling behavior (like stalking).

Is “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” about sexual assault? Some radio stations announced this year that they would not play this anymore because the 1944 song’s lyrics appear to romanticize a date rape. With lyrics like “Say, what’s in this drink?” and the woman in the song repeatedly saying “No” only for the man to continue to press forward, it’s easy to see why.

In 2016, a viral Tumblr post defended the song, arguing that its original context gave its more disturbing lyrics an entirely different meaning — one in which the encounter was consensual. And in a recent interview, Susan Loesser, the daughter of songwriter Frank Loesser, said that at the time the song was originally released, the line “what’s in this drink?” was a common joke. “You know, this drink is going straight to my head so what’s in this drink? Back then it didn’t mean you drugged me.”

Does “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” glorify bullying? A new Twitter thread surfaced this year and, thanks to multiday coverage on Fox News, went from a minor issue to a major culture war.

It all started when HuffPost aggregated a series of tweets that the well-known tale story promotes bullying and shaming. Messages attacking it had hundreds of retweets, but those articulating conservative outrage over the criticism had substantially more.

Is eggnog delicious or disgusting? Eggnog is the candy corn of Christmas, a beloved treat for some and a disgusting abomination for others. The drink is basically just eggs, cream and sugar, with optional alcohol and topped with nutmeg.

How about fruitcake? If eggnog is the holiday’s candy corn, than fruitcake is its airplane food, a dense brick that has become a clichéd comic trope.

While we were tempted to leave fruitcake off this list — it’s not so much debated as it is universally ridiculed — there are plenty of hungry, contrarian content creators out there willing to defend it. “Be real: Have you even tasted it? Don’t be a sheep,” BuzzFeed argued.

Fake tree or a real tree? Real-tree defenders tend to argue that a real Christmas tree looks better, makes your house smell like wonderful pine and is better for the environment because it’s not made of artificial materials. (Christmas trees are generally grown to be sold, not cut down from forests.)

But a CNN poll in 2014 found that nearly twice as many Americans planned to have an artificial tree. And the fake-tree team is getting more aggressive. In Esquire, one fan wrote that real Christmas trees are “like the worst roommate you ever had showing up once a year, draped in shimmering garland, to die in your living room. And you pay for this to happen.”

When should the lights come down or, at least, be turned off? Many folks argue that outdoor decorations should be doused after the first week of January, timing that is tied to the Christian festival of Epiphany on Jan. 6. But others reject that as being arbitrary and leave the lights on through January and even long into February because they brighten the darkness of those dreary, early sunset months.

Besides, leaving the lights on longer opens a whole other topic for debate: White lights, one solid color or many-colored ones?