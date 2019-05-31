Attendance on Broadway is booming.

The past season — which officially ended Sunday — attendance was up 9.5%. And with increases in ticket prices, overall grosses rose even faster — up 10.3%, leading to the sixth record-breaking year in a row.

In all, 14,768,254 patrons saw Broadway shows last season, for a total box office gross of $1.8 billion, according to figures released by the Broadway League, the trade association representing producers and theater owners.

Both totals — measured between May 28, 2018, and May 26 — are records for an industry that was thought to be dying in the 1970s but has forcefully rebounded.

"It's phenomenal — any way you look at it, more people are seeing shows," said Charlotte St. Martin, the president of the Broadway League. "People want more live entertainment, and Broadway's brand continues to grow stronger."

Several factors are involved, including an uptick in attendance by tourists. People outside the New York metro area make up 63% of those who attended shows, according to an annual study of audience demographics conducted by the Broadway League.

Another influence was the presence of well-known titles, which this season included "Pretty Woman," "Beetlejuice" and "Tootsie."

"One of the upsides to the preponderance of stuff from film catalogs is name recognition, so the fear factor is less," said Victoria Bailey, executive director of the Theater Development Fund, a nonprofit that champions theater access and administers the TKTS discount booths. "People are apprehensive if they don't know what they're getting."

Diverse offerings were bolstered by unusually plentiful plays. There were 72 shows to choose from over the course of the season — some long-running and some quite short-lived — including 38 musicals, 29 plays and five special events (most notably "Springsteen on Broadway," which brought in $50 million during the season).

"There's more product than ever, and Broadway producers are becoming savvier marketers," said David Binder, the producer of two of the season's most popular plays, "Network" and "Burn This."

The healthy array of plays was heartening to those who worry about whether Broadway still has room for shows in which no one sings. Most of them were new and most written by Americans. And many of the plays got positive reviews and drew solid audiences.

Four so far have become profitable by recouping their capitalization costs: "The Boys in the Band," "The Lifespan of a Fact," "Network" and "To Kill a Mockingbird."

"Mockingbird" was especially noteworthy because week after week it has been the top-grossing show that opened during the 2018-19 season, besting not only the other plays but also the new musicals. With a top ticket price of $497, "Mockingbird" has grossed $45 million and is poised for a long run.