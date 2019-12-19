BERLIN — Police in western Germany say thieves have made off with a town fire department's Christmas tree, lights and all.
Mayen police said Thursday that sometime in the early morning hours of Wednesday, thieves cut the cables to the lights and carted away the four-meter-tall (13-foot) fir tree from outside the fire department in nearby Bell.
Given the size of the tree, police believe several people were likely involved in the theft.
Bell is a town of about 1,500 people that is 30 kilometers (20 miles) west of Koblenz.
Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.
